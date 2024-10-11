Local residents being charged over the odds to enjoy their own island. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma11/10/2024 09:29
I have just returned from my annual end of summer break at a superb sea front hotel on the island. I’m off flying for the moment and why not holiday in Mallorca? Millions flock here every summer.
And I was pleasantly surprised to see that a good 80 percent of the guests at the 250-room hotel were from the UK, the rest were from Poland, perhaps that is one of the new emerging markets.
For your information that happened in London too. Booked via a plattform a hotel. Thought it was very cheap so rang the hotel asking for their price. A lot more! I told them price in the platform. Their answer was book through them! We saved loads.