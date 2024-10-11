Unlike many places on the mainland, here in Mallorca, local problems with feral cats have mostly been taken on board by compassionate municipalities across the island, promoting successful, sympathetic programmes which deal with the sensitive control, and re-housing of wild and abandoned felines. It’s not a huge issue for those people who don’t even notice or recognise Mallorca’s answer to the problem, yet animal lovers will instantly relate to the heart-felt concern over abandoned and homeless cats in our close communities.
