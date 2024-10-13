More than a year on from taking power, perhaps Marga Prohens and the Partido Popular realised they needed to unleash policies beyond attempting to persuade town halls into agreeing to the conversion of commercial premises into residential accommodation and also attempting to actually govern in face of the ludicrous infighting among their supposed supporters from Vox. The president thus unveiled the plan for the train to Llucmajor, which made modest ripples, but also defied party ideology by announcing a high-season increase in the tourist tax.
