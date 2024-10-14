Mallorca would in my opinion be a perfect destination as it’s only 2 hours from the UK for pensioners to come on holiday. | TONI ESCOBAR
14/10/2024 14:10
I have never voted in the UK elections as I’ve been away for so long. Whilst here in Mallorca, we can vote in the local elections, but not in the national elections. Which to me doesn’t make sense, as I’m a resident and taxpayer. Now I’m not one to talk politics but this week I’m going to attempt, well in a roundabout way. I know I need to have a good long word with myself, and believe me I will after this. The good thing about a democracy is that everyone can have an opinion, you will either agree with it or disagree with it, but at least it leads to a healthy debate.
