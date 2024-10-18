Fewer customers? Put your prices up, end result even fewer customers. This is what some restaurants in Mallorca have done and as a direct result they are suffering the consequences, a drop in takings and some are even thinking of closing. While there are many excellent and well priced restaurants on the island, some are not offering value for money and they are suffering. Palma is a tourist capital welcoming millions of tourists but how many restaurants in the centre of Palma offer Mallorcan cuisine? I would say just a handful. Now, if you want a pizza or sushi you are spoilt for choice.
