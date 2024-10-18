Eating out is becoming more and more expensive

Jason Moore Palma 18/10/2024
Fewer customers? Put your prices up, end result even fewer customers. This is what some restaurants in Mallorca have done and as a direct result they are suffering the consequences, a drop in takings and some are even thinking of closing. While there are many excellent and well priced restaurants on the island, some are not offering value for money and they are suffering. Palma is a tourist capital welcoming millions of tourists but how many restaurants in the centre of Palma offer Mallorcan cuisine? I would say just a handful. Now, if you want a pizza or sushi you are spoilt for choice.

Over the weekend I headed out to Binissalem, had a fantastic meal (of Mallorcan food) with a bottle of wine for what you would pay for two steaks in some Palma restaurants. Not surprisingly the Binissalem restaurant was packed! Tourists are watching their pennies and in some cases prices being charged by a small number of restaurants in Mallorca are higher than those in London or Berlin.

Then we have bar prices. Seven euros for a glass of wine? Ten euros for a pint of beer? I think some really have to look at what they are charging. A pint of beer is cheaper at Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub than it is in some places in Palma. This is ridiculous. Remember that in the golden days of tourism on Mallorca, the island was considered a value for money destination...if we want South of France prices we will go to the south of France.