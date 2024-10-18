Holidaymakers arriving at Palma airport

Holidaymakers arriving at Palma airport. | M.A. CAÑELLAS

Richie PriorPalma 18/10/2024 09:31
TW
0

I read with interest the comments made by easyJet Holidays Chief Executive Garry Wilson and reported in this paper this week. He was talking at the ABTA convention in Greece the previous week. He commented that some destinations were introducing what he called “environmental fees”.
“While I understand the ethos, we need to understand what you’re doing with that money.” Wilson said it would be “understandable” if taxes were introduced with a “direct link” to initiatives such as installing systems that automatically switch off air-conditioning and electric sockets when hotel rooms are empty. But he said if the revenue simply “goes into a big pot”, holidaymakers will think “this is just a way to get more money out of me”. Wilson said taxes were “going up and up and up when it comes to travel”.

Now on the one hand I totally agree with him on being as transparent as you can on where all the money is going. I wrote this in 2018: “Just a thought, why isn’t the government promoting what they are spending the tourist tax money on? A video on that massive screen as you come through arrivals at the airport or pictures on the walls saying ‘last year we raised....and this is what we have spent the money on. Keeping Mallorca the way we all love it for now and for future generations.’ Get Rafa Nadal to narrate the video, as he’s a worldwide name that everybody knows and loves.”

It’s not rocket science, be upfront and proud of what you are doing. Which is basically what Mr Wilson is saying. Where I find his comments slightly disingenuous is when he says “holidaymakers will think this is just a way to get more money out of me”. Wilson said taxes were “going up and up and up when it comes to travel”.

Now I have to admit that easyJet are my no-frills airline of choice but this is surely a bit of the pot calling the kettle black. Is it not? All low-cost airlines and tour operators are always looking at ways to get more money from holidaymakers. It sometimes costs you more for a suitcase than it does a person these days! Not forgetting to add those other optional taxes such as choose my seat, car hire, insurance and a hotel room. They’ll soon be asking us to pay to enter the loo!