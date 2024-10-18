I read with interest the comments made by easyJet Holidays Chief Executive Garry Wilson and reported in this paper this week. He was talking at the ABTA convention in Greece the previous week. He commented that some destinations were introducing what he called “environmental fees”.
“While I understand the ethos, we need to understand what you’re doing with that money.” Wilson said it would be “understandable” if taxes were introduced with a “direct link” to initiatives such as installing systems that automatically switch off air-conditioning and electric sockets when hotel rooms are empty. But he said if the revenue simply “goes into a big pot”, holidaymakers will think “this is just a way to get more money out of me”. Wilson said taxes were “going up and up and up when it comes to travel”.
Tourist Taxes: Transparency or just another moneygrab?
Some destinations were introducing what he called “environmental fees”
I read with interest the comments made by easyJet Holidays Chief Executive Garry Wilson and reported in this paper this week. He was talking at the ABTA convention in Greece the previous week. He commented that some destinations were introducing what he called “environmental fees”.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.