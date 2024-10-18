The sheer wave of tourists I had to try and navigate my way through was just overwhelming. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma18/10/2024
I have lived in the centre of Palma for the best part of 30 years and last Saturday I had never ever felt so uncomfortable trying to wander round the city; it was claustrophobic. It was only 5pm but there were four cruise ships in port and, according to the latest tourism figures, a sizeable number of early low season visitors, but the sheer wave of tourists I had to try and navigate my way through was just overwhelming. I never thought I’d say it, but I’m on the next anti-mass tourism march.
