Humphrey CarterPalma18/10/2024 09:40
I have lived in the centre of Palma for the best part of 30 years and last Saturday I had never ever felt so uncomfortable trying to wander round the city; it was claustrophobic. It was only 5pm but there were four cruise ships in port and, according to the latest tourism figures, a sizeable number of early low season visitors, but the sheer wave of tourists I had to try and navigate my way through was just overwhelming. I never thought I’d say it, but I’m on the next anti-mass tourism march.

So, an obvious lack of control on port activity, despite assurances otherwise after the local authorities rolled back on its initial free-for-all approach, plus an amazing lack of control on illegal street traders.
They were out in hoards and they were camped out without a concern in the world. No wonder. During my hour of battling round the centre I didn’t see a single member of the security forces - so much for looking after the safety of tourists and residents.

Apart from having to skip over the blankets laid out covered with fake good and naff souvenirs which can be picked up in any port of call, people - locals or tourists, enjoying a drink on the terraces - were being constantly bothered by illegal hawkers while struggling souvenir shop owners looked on, watching their illegal competition. It was a shocking experience, Palma needs to get a grip because how must visitors feel?