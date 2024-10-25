This spot of graffiti in the old part of Palma rather sums up the feelings of some regarding tourism in Mallorca. There is a small minority, but very vocal, who want a complete change in the industry with a big reduction in tourism and a return to the old days. I am not too sure what the “old days” are but I suppose it means when the local economy was not so reliant on tourism and there were fewer holidaymakers.
I agree with this. Obviously, tourism has become pretty rampant in the last 5 years or so, and there really needs to be some intelligently managed balance. But despite the press hyperbole, it's not that bad in most of Mallorca. Palma is clearly suffering from severe overcrowding in the high season especially, as well as Soller and the port, but it's actually not *constantly* severely overcrowded like Palma. That's not to discount the rather uncomfortable high season crowds in places like Alcudia, Pollensa, Santanyi, and all over the eastern half, and even in places like Porreres. But while they're clearly crowded, it's only "severe" on certain days in high season, and much more tolerable outside of those days (market days are especially crowded - even now in the end of October). But look at how much the infrastructure has improved in the last decade and what's planned (explains a lot about the surprisingly increasing popularity of the "rest of the island"). That didn't happen by living in the past. But like you say, it's the price to pay...