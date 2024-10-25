At present, the popular real estate platform Idealista lists a mere 49 apartments for rent under 1,000 euros per month across the entire island | Archives
Palma 25/10/2024 09:36
The average annual income in Mallorca hovers around 27,000 euros. After taxes and social contributions, workers are left with a modest 1,765 euros net per month. Those in the service sector often earn even less. Yet, while wages have remained stagnant, property prices on Mallorca and the neighboring islands have surged to dizzying heights.
1 comment
An average of 27,000? I doubt that for most. A few people earning 50k + such as lawyers and officials raise that "average" very quickly.