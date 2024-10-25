Renting in Mallorca

Patrick CzelinskiPalma 25/10/2024 09:36
The average annual income in Mallorca hovers around 27,000 euros. After taxes and social contributions, workers are left with a modest 1,765 euros net per month. Those in the service sector often earn even less. Yet, while wages have remained stagnant, property prices on Mallorca and the neighboring islands have surged to dizzying heights.

At present, the popular real estate platform Idealista lists a mere 49 apartments for rent under 1,000 euros per month across the entire island. For anyone seeking more than 60 square meters of space, the options dwindle to just seven. Yes, seven.

Today, finding a “normal” single apartment requires a budget of at least 1,200 to 1,500 euros, and families should brace themselves to spend upwards of 2,000 euros monthly to secure a home. The stark reality is that these prices are unaffordable for most, even for those earning well above average. Many search for months in vain; others simply give up. And for those lucky enough to have locked in older rental agreements, the constant fear of eviction looms large.

What’s driving these sky-high rents? The answer is clear: external demand. European foreigners—Germans, Swedes, Brits—arrive with deep pockets, often staying only a few weeks or months, working remotely, and willing to pay top euro for prime rentals. Mallorcan landlords, eager to cash in, are all too willing to oblige. On top of that, illegal vacation rentals have added fuel to the fire. The bottom line: housing in Mallorca is scarce, overpriced, and teetering on the edge of collapse.

What was once a struggle for low-income earners has now become a crisis for middle- and high-income residents alike. Saving money is a pipe dream for most. If this unsustainable trend continues, Mallorca could face an exodus of local residents, transforming the island into little more than a playground for wealthy foreigners. Something has gone seriously wrong, and the imbalance is glaring. Thankfully, the government is starting to take steps, but will it be enough to steer the ship away from this looming disaster?

Mallorca is at a tipping point. If action isn’t taken soon, we may witness the slow death of an island that has long been a home for locals—not just a paradise for tourists.