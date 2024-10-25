If taxi fares go up in Palma the service has to be greatly improved. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma25/10/2024 10:14
Everybody is putting their prices up in Mallorca as the island becomes increasingly expensive. But one of the main problems is that wages have not kept up with inflation so the general public is starting to get rather tired of having to pay more for what is, in many cases, rather poor value for money. And Palma’s taxi service falls into that bracket in my opinion and experience.
