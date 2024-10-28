Here comes the chatter in the Soller Valley. Businesses are analysing their takings and their outgoings for the season. For some they are using the information to decide on how long to remain open this winter. The balance sheet is really quite easy, the outgoings are listed against the incomings. Decisions like this are not rocket science and if locals want places to remain open, they have to use them Cafes and restaurants are not museums waiting for the occasional visitor to pop in. They make their decisions on expected daily footfall I often listen to this debate as the ‘chicken and egg’ chatter takes over. If places aren’t open people won’t come. If they are open and there are no customers, the business eventually goes bust. Simplistic? Yes, Realistic? Yes.
