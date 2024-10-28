The Nit d l’Art (night of art) which it celebrated with it’s own particular twist. | Peter Clover
Palma 28/10/2024 15:47
Mancor de la Vall is a relatively small town (or is it a large village? I’m never quite sure!) Currently embracing around 1,500 residents, and perfectly nestled at the foot of the Tramuntana mountain range, Mancor de la Vall is less than 5 kilometers from the general hustle and bustle of Inca, yet seemingly belongs to a unique world of its own.
