Now, you couldn’t ask for a more picturesque stadium than the one in Soller, which is surrounded by mountains. | Richie Prior
Palma 30/10/2024 13:01
My nickname of Dad Taxi becomes even more prevalent once the new football season starts. It’s slightly easier this year as my eldest Jacob has taken some time away from playing football to concentrate on his studies. My youngest Jude, however, is still full on because he is a goalkeeper and has specialist training twice a week as well as training with his team. Although that has also changed a little as he is training with two teams within the same club because of an injury to one of the goalkeepers.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.