The holiday season is not over just yet in Mallorca. The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation announced that 218 hotels and apartment complexes are still open and will remain so until at least early or middle November. It appears that there has been a late surge in bookings for what is considered to be the low season, which is great news for the island as it battles to ease overcrowding during the peak summer months. In fact 192 hotels will remain open in Mallorca until at least December.

It appears that low season tourism in Mallorca is finally taking off! The local authorities have worked long and hard to try and make the island a 365 holiday destination, and it appears to be working. As we all know there is plenty to do on the island during the low season, perhaps even more than than the peak summer months. This will be one of the messages the Balearic government will be taking to the World Travel Market tourism fair in London next week.

The local authorities will be seeking to encourage British travel firms to bring more tourists to the island during the autumn/winter periods. This is one of the main goals of the local government; fewer tourists during the peak summer months and more during the rest of the year. If it works Mallorca’s saturation problems will be resolved and it could mean an end to the tourist protests. Tourists are not the problem, overcrowding is.