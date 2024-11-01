The area around Palma Cathedral is one of the city's main attractions during the winter months. | P. PELLICER
Palma de Mallorca01/11/2024 10:27
The holiday season is not over just yet in Mallorca. The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation announced that 218 hotels and apartment complexes are still open and will remain so until at least early or middle November. It appears that there has been a late surge in bookings for what is considered to be the low season, which is great news for the island as it battles to ease overcrowding during the peak summer months. In fact 192 hotels will remain open in Mallorca until at least December.
