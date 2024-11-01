Tourists on the beach in Mallorca in winter. | M.A. CAÃELLAS
Palma de Mallorca01/11/2024 10:33
I may have left booking my 'end of summer' holiday a bit late this year, but never have I had so much trouble finding accommodation during the first week of October. Fortunately, after a great deal of persistence, we managed to book one of the top hotels on our wish list, but it took some doing - not even the booking platforms had any rooms.
