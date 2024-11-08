Tourism has changed. It is no longer a game of numbers. British tourism to the Balearics actually fell during the peak summer months, June, July and August, but it increased during low season and this is want the local authorities want. Fewer tourists in the summer but more in the winter to ease the alleged tourist saturation.
When a fall in tourism is a good thing
