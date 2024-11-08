Image of British tourists at the airport in Ibiza

Image of British tourists at the airport in Ibiza. | R.I.

Jason MoorePalma 08/11/2024 09:22
TW
0

Tourism has changed. It is no longer a game of numbers. British tourism to the Balearics actually fell during the peak summer months, June, July and August, but it increased during low season and this is want the local authorities want. Fewer tourists in the summer but more in the winter to ease the alleged tourist saturation.

A decade ago a reduction in the summer would have got the alarm bells ringing now it is almost celebrated. Incredible but true. At the World Travel Market fair in London there was no talk about the fall only the rise. The hoteliers, as usual, had their stance on this state of affairs. They called for more bars, restaurants and shops to remain open in resorts over the winter to encourage more low season visitors.

It must be said that more hotels are open but the hoteliers want support from the business community, which is fair because no one wants to go to a ghost town resort even if hotels are open. For Mallorca all the talk at the Balearic stand at the fair was about the need to protect the environment and ease saturation.

The British are doing the right thing and following the new tourist blueprint. The Balearics did have a record season only because of a major increase in German holidaymakers which counterbalanced the fall in the rest of the market. The Germans did the wrong thing, more visitors in the summer but I doubt that anyone will be telling that.