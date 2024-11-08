Volunteers and locals help to clean the mud off the street following heavy rains in Paiporta, near Valencia. | REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Palma 08/11/2024 09:24
I magine standing waist-deep in floodwater, holding your family pet above your head, while someone nearby insists, “Climate change isn’t real.” Despite fires, floods, and record-breaking heat waves, some still claim it’s all a “natural cycle” or—brace yourself—a “government plot.” You have to admire their persistence. For every scientist with decades of data, there’s a denier armed with internet memes and the unshakeable belief that they know better.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.