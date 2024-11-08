Gyms expanding rapildy in Palma.

Gyms expanding rapildy in Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma08/11/2024 11:44
Mallorca is the perfect place to be active. Apart from the great weather, the natural environment not to mention the facilities lend themselves to a vast range of sport, hence why numerous international teams, some of them the very best in the discipline, train on the island every year. But it is not just the professionals, it is the local population and in Palma, new gyms are opening at a rapid pace such is the demand. And there does not appear to be any concern over competition.

For example, right next to mine, a new one is opening in the not too distant future. And over the past few weeks, I have witnessed a sharp spike in the number of new members joining my gym and they are eager people of all ages and sizes and they are taking it extremely seriously. Many are signing up for personal training and nutrition programmes as well.

What is more, there is a broad selection of nationalities from local Mallorcans to Britons and Scandinavians, we even a have a token American who now lives in Palma. So it’s all very exciting and extremely encouraging to see so many people taking their health, wellness and well-being so seriously.
And all of the new gyms are 24/7, so Palma is working out round the clock. Have not seen any politicians yet though!