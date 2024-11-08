Mallorca is the perfect place to be active. Apart from the great weather, the natural environment not to mention the facilities lend themselves to a vast range of sport, hence why numerous international teams, some of them the very best in the discipline, train on the island every year. But it is not just the professionals, it is the local population and in Palma, new gyms are opening at a rapid pace such is the demand. And there does not appear to be any concern over competition.
Mallorca is using winter to get fit for summer
While some businesses are struggling to stay afloat, one sector is booming - fitness.
