November life in the Soller Valley takes on the same look every year. Tradition means some leave for a few days to have their London experience at the World Travel Market. The biggest showcase of the tourism year happens in November. Politicians, Hoteliers, and tourism professionals of Mallorca all need to hear what is being said this year. They have many ears to please back at home. They are waiting for the official line to be announced. Then they will go home armed with information ready to follow the party line. They have many hills to climb this year as staff costs and retention are at the top of the list. The salaries, no matter how reasonable, do not cover the increased rents and cost of living. The stress level on staff means many leave and opt for different life or even move away. Life isn’t secure in the employment world and that is because workers will only endure so much. The employer’s lot is not a happy one as constant recruiting and training is not a good place to be for months of the year.
