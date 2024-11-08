Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he stand on stage with his wife Melania, his son Barron and Lara Trump at Trump's rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. | Brian Snyder
Wow. Just wow. I’m not American and would never be presumptuous enough to tell a US citizen how to vote, but boy, even the most fervent Democrat would have to agree that its party’s political campaign for presidency was one of the most lacklustre and substance-free in recent times. So many are reeling from the huge Trump victory and asking how it all went wrong for the liberals but it’s not too difficult to find the answers. They’re pretty self-evident. I may have been watching events unfold from across the pond, like a member of a chorus in a Greek tragedy, but all I saw was a never-ending car crash for the Democrats. Truth be told they picked the wrong candidate – a woman who had no back history or clear policies and who flunked nearly every interview she had.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.