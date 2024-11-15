Image of a swimming pool at a vacation home in the Balearics

Image of a swimming pool at a vacation home in the Balearics. | Ruiz Collado

Jason MoorePalma 15/11/2024 09:55
TW
0

Much is talked about the so-called illegal holiday rentals, apartment and flats which are being rented out to tourists illegally during the summer months. This practice is so widespread it has been blamed for the “tourist saturation”, which was one of the reasons for the anti-tourism marches of last summer. But what are the local authorities doing about them? The tour operators and hoteliers are concerned and want government action.

The government say they are cracking down, but are they really? It seems like an impossible job trying to locate flats and apartments which are being used by tourists (illegally). The only way to do it is to scan the holiday rental portals on the internet and discover who is legal and who is not. A campaign warning tourists of the risks of staying in an illegal apartment or villa is not a bad idea. Something needs to be done. I can see the point which is being made by hoteliers who say that they pay their taxes, ensure that their business is up to standard and then find that they are losing clients to the “illegal sector”.

Supporters will say that these tourists spend money is bars and restaurants and in some ways are good for the local economy. However, if their accommodation was legal they would be even better for the local economy.