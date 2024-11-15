Image of a swimming pool at a vacation home in the Balearics. | Ruiz Collado
Palma 15/11/2024 09:55
Much is talked about the so-called illegal holiday rentals, apartment and flats which are being rented out to tourists illegally during the summer months. This practice is so widespread it has been blamed for the “tourist saturation”, which was one of the reasons for the anti-tourism marches of last summer. But what are the local authorities doing about them? The tour operators and hoteliers are concerned and want government action.
