King Felipe, during his visit to Paiporta on Sunday. Shouts of "get out," as well as mud-throwing, greeted the entourage of the King and Queen of Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, upon their arrival at the center of Paiporta. | EFE/ Biel Aliño
Palma 15/11/2024 11:13
The King and Queen of Spain appear to have broad shoulders. Next week they will pay a return visit to the epicentre of the catastrophic floods in Valencia where survivors heckled and hurled mud at them during their first trip some ten days ago. Furious residents chanted “murderers” in the ruined Valencia region town of Paiporta and pelted the couple and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with projectiles and mud on November 3.
