Strange things have been happening since the landslide victory of Donald Trump in the US. For example, Qatar has announced that it is expelling Hamas leaders residing there, and in the UK a raft of eminent authors have signed a letter urging Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, not to oppose the new law regarding Freedom of Speech in higher education. Cancel culture has gobbled up most free-thinking universities in the UK and only a far-left ideology is now tolerated by snowflake students. This is neither good for those on the left or right. Why? Because the joy of student life is being able to debate and learn, to question, argue and often strenuously care to disagree. If young people are incapable of listening to another viewpoint, even if they despise the premise, society is, to all intents and purposes, lost.
