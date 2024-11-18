Secretary of State for Education,Bridget Phillipson

Anna Nicholas 18/11/2024
Strange things have been happening since the landslide victory of Donald Trump in the US. For example, Qatar has announced that it is expelling Hamas leaders residing there, and in the UK a raft of eminent authors have signed a letter urging Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, not to oppose the new law regarding Freedom of Speech in higher education. Cancel culture has gobbled up most free-thinking universities in the UK and only a far-left ideology is now tolerated by snowflake students. This is neither good for those on the left or right. Why? Because the joy of student life is being able to debate and learn, to question, argue and often strenuously care to disagree. If young people are incapable of listening to another viewpoint, even if they despise the premise, society is, to all intents and purposes, lost.

I studied Ancient Greek, Latin and English Literature at Leeds University where demos and debates happened every week. We were all raging against the machine, but we listened to other points of view and that went for authors’ works too. If I had told one of my tutors that I refused to read a book because I didn’t like the author’s opinions or was worried about its racist or anti-women undertones, I’d have been laughed to scorn and by the students too. And rightly so.

So a bunch of high-profile authors that includes Lady Antonia Fraser, Stephen Fry, Lionel Shriver, Ian McEwan and the likes of Tom Holland have dared to raise their heads above the parapet and, may I add, the majority are leftwing. They all recognise how crucial it is to live in a free society where, regardless of your personal beliefs, you have a right to express an opinion without being cancelled, reviled and often threatened with physical violence.

Bridget Phillipson gave a weasel worded response and has shown no signs of capitulating, so more voices need to be heard. Thankfully, the likes of Toby Young and the Free Speech Union in the UK, are wading in and driving the campaign for change. The cancel culture on campus doesn’t stop there. Tragically, a popular and much loved 20-year-old Oxford student committed suicide this year due to social ostracisation on campus. A female student made a seemingly unsubstantiated slur against him to mutual friends, and he was immediately cancelled and snubbed. This chilling treatment led to his tragic death. May those unquestioning, brutal and heartless students live with the guilt of his unnecessary death for evermore.

Farmers make hay

Following the bruising budget delivered by Rachel Reeves, there has been an unprecedented backlash from farmers regarding the promised inheritance tax hike. The farmers own union were leant upon by the British government to stop their members revolting, so the furious bunch have decided to go it alone. Farmers across the UK are gearing up to a blockade of British ports, choking the country’s supply chains and withholding produce. So angry are country folk, pensioners, and ordinary urbanites being squeezed by spiralling tax and state control that Labour MPs are refusing to hold surgeries with their constituents for fear of furious attacks. I can’t say I blame them. Most Labour MPs are spitting chips over the cutting of the Winter Fuel Allowance for the elderly and are increasingly dissatisfied with the decisions being made by Keir Starmer. Meanwhile, companies such as British Airways, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Rolls Royce have joined forces to warn Rachel Reeves that the UK economy is heading into murky waters. while she awards public sector workers, councils and train drivers special privileges, paving the way for a four-day week and huge pay rises, she is punishing and squeezing the private sector with huge taxes and increase in National Insurance contributions. Many smaller companies will go to the wall while others will leave the UK or start offloading swathes of staff in order to survive. This in turn will increase the number of unemployed, cut productivity and prove hugely damaging to the economy. I very much doubt this seemingly deluded woman will listen, but I admire these companies for making themselves heard in a country that increasingly stifles free speech and the voices of ordinary, hardworking folk who deserve better.

Laugh of the week

Journalists are supposed to be made of sterner stuff and to take incoming news in their stride. Not so it seems at the Guardian where journalists of my vintage used to be spiky, hard hitting, and unassailable but have now become timorous, weeping weeds. In what I honestly thought was a skit letter, the Guardian’s editor, Katherine Vine, offered news reporters counselling in case they found Donald Trump’s election victory ‘upsetting.’ Honestly, what kind of pathetic and spineless press is the UK breeding? Regardless of the political colours of a news organ, reporters are there to get on with their jobs and report the news, whether they like it or not. They’re not supposed to sit at their desks like a load of flaky wimps and burst into tears. Pray God, how do they cope with problems in their own lives if they can’t even stomach writing about a political election result? A friend at the BBC couldn’t wait to send me the story, telling me that he too thought it was a joke doing the rounds until it was verified.

Years ago, I had the mad idea of applying to train as a BBC news reporter and did very well in the graduate entry scheme, tests and interviews until I reached the very final stage. The panel of crusty newsmen before me asked bluntly if I’d be prepared to knock on the door of a grieving mother for an interview about the death of her child in a road accident. I thought about it for a few moments and had a light bulb moment. I knew that I would loathe the very idea of doing such a despicable thing and told them so. I simply didn’t have the stomach for that kind of revolting intrusion and lack of humanity. I’d rather lose the news story. My mentor on the panel was shaking his head at me but I was happy. I’d reached the final interview only to learn that I really didn’t want the job at all.