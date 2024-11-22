U.S. President Joe Biden prepares for a group picture at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. | Pilar Olivares
Palma 22/11/2024 09:59
Daddy, is there going to be a World War 3, my rather worried 12-year-old daughter shouted out to me from her bedroom on Wednesday night. The question rather shocked me but I did my best to reassure her that all was well. But it stuck in my mind and got me thinking that I hope that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden are well aware that the stakes are very high and their actions are even causing concern among children on a far-away island in the Mediterranean Sea.
