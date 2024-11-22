Workers dismantle furniture at a hotel in Minorca for the winter season. | EFE
Palma 22/11/2024 10:00
Two years ago the unions in the Balearics were warning of a “hot winter” if the hospitality sector didn’t play ball and give them a satisfactory, post-Covid, inflation-linked collective bargaining agreement. At one stage there was union talk of double-digit pay rises for single years. In the end there was a meek acceptance of 5% and 3.3% - 8.3% over two years.
