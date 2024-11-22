I’d like to talk about dog etiquette. This week out on a hike, I’d encountered other dog walkers and as always had no major issues – despite the fact that my dog does have anger management issues with other dogs on lead. Other responsible dog owners are understanding, it’s just a dog thing (and yes, I’ve tried various training methods/techniques but my rescue girl just has this trait, so we work with her to minimize traumatic experiences). However, on this particular hike I was back in the carpark when I saw two women approaching with two dogs, off lead.
Responsible dog walking in Mallorca: The importance of leashing up when asked
An encounter that highlights why leash laws exist
Also in News
- Britons cash in on the outgoing Golden Visa in Spain to beat the 90 day rule
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
- Russian-owned Black Pearl in Mallorca
- Noel Gallagher sold his Ibiza home because of his neighbour - James Blunt
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.