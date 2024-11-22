The esclatasang: a ‘burst of blood’, from the distinct ‘ooze’ of red liquid the fungi presents when the flesh is cut or broken. | PLOZANO
When I first came to live here on the beautiful Balearic Island of Mallorca I didn’t know a ‘picornell’ from a ‘bolet!’ I thought ‘Black Chanterelle’ was an exotic French nightclub singer, and a ‘bleeding milk cap’ was something you would probably put a plaster on. I have since realised that the multitude of mushrooms available on the home island play a very important role in the daily lives of locals, who religiously follow their trusted traditions, especially at the end of the summer, when autumn chimes towards winter, and the first rains begin to fall. Historically, it’s that time of year when frantic foraging begins, and those in the know take to the forests in search of those wild and wilful mushrooms just right for picking.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.