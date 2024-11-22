The new security area at Palma airport is now in place. | M.A. CAÑELLAS
Palma 22/11/2024 14:19
After all the rain in early November, the weather has settled down and is very pleasant for mid-November. I’ve said it a thousand times, why is Benidorm, which is literally across the water, so busy and Magalluf is a complete ghost town? One day we will get a winter season, but someone has got to take the risk and give it a go.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.