The new security area at Palma airport is now in place

The new security area at Palma airport is now in place. | M.A. CAÑELLAS

Richie PriorPalma 22/11/2024 14:19
TW
0

After all the rain in early November, the weather has settled down and is very pleasant for mid-November. I’ve said it a thousand times, why is Benidorm, which is literally across the water, so busy and Magalluf is a complete ghost town? One day we will get a winter season, but someone has got to take the risk and give it a go.

I’ve done a little travelling lately, and Palma airport is going through what looks like quite a few changes. I was in departures and every single escalator was closed, and it was only when I reached the last one I noticed everybody disappearing past the check-in desks and into what I discovered was the new security area. In fact a very modern security area that is state of the art and whilst now it’s not too busy, let’s hope that in the summer it will cope with the huge volumes of people going through it. Right now you don’t go through any duty free, but I’m assured that is coming and will be as big as most major airports.

I was interested to see what effect the budget will have on people and their plans for their 2025 holidays. Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary was moaning about the average £2.00 increase in air passenger duty and said ‘This short-sighted tax grab will make air travel much more expensive for ordinary UK families going on holidays abroad and will make the UK a less competitive destination compared to Ireland, Sweden, Hungary and Italy where these Govt’s are abolishing travel taxes to stimulate traffic, tourism, and jobs growth in their economies’. He’s got a cheek, as I found out last week. I was looking to change one of my flights and fully expected to pay the flight difference costs if there were any. But they also add a £45.00 fee for you to change your own flight! Yes, that’s right, you do all the work, and they charge you £45.00 for the privilege.

Our powers that we have returned from the World Travel Market in London with positive news for 2025 and there seems to be some dialogue regarding the sustainability problem, which is good news. However, I also think our authorities have missed a trick when it comes to Palma airport. When Palma Airport began operating in the early 20th century, it was given the name Son Sant Juan, after the area 8 kilometres east of Palma, where the airfield was built. But having now announced his retirement, the time has come to rename Mallorca’s Son San Juan airport, The Rafa Nadal International Airport. I wrote about this in 2017 when Rafa won his 10th French Open, and he went on to win 14! I picked this up again in 2022, but now for me the time is right. Of course, airports around the World have been renamed after their famous sons. Liverpool John Lennon, Paris Charles de Gaulle and New York JFK to name a few. Rafa is instantly recognisable around the World, and I’d have him welcoming people on the big screens in arrivals and talking about the tourist tax and how it is being used for sustainability across the island. It’s a no brainer, surely?