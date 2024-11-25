Every year, when the visitors go home and the Soller Valley empties we enter a relationship twilight zone. For new residents the first November of their lives here marks them out, not as tourists, but those with ‘skin in the game’. They are seen around town and on walks by the beach. They often collect their children from the school gates. Others take their laptop and tap away in the sunshine in a café around the Placa. In time conversations happen and sometimes, just sometimes, friendships develop.
Living in Soller: For a season or for ever?
All these elements contribute to the loneliness of the expat
