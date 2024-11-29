The highest penalty is for Ryanair with 107,775,777 euros, followed by Vueling, with 39,264,412 euros; Easyjet, with 29,094,441 euros; Norwegian, with 1,610,001 euros, and Volotea with 1,189,000 euros, according to ministry sources.
Palma de Mallorca29/11/2024 09:59Updated at 10:38
There is a particularly tedious monthly press release that specifies numbers of low-cost flights in and out of airports like Palma. The percentage outstrips that of ‘traditional’ airlines. Why does it matter?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.