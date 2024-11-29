Recent floods in Spain.

Neville James-DaviesPalma de Mallorca29/11/2024 10:06
It is always worrying when you hear about unseasonal weather, freak storms and flooding. The recent flooding in Spain that caused so much death and destruction is a sure sign that our weather is rapidly changing. My worry is that some countries are not doing enough, and the rest of the world is suffering as a result, and while there are governments in some countries taking big responsibilities, I fear things will get worse before they get better.

It is encouraging to hear that people on local levels are doing what they can to highlight the issues, to bring this to light to their local parliamentary members and to make a stand for this wonderful planet we all share. Personally, I would like everyone to become one and stop purchasing items from those countries that are being selfish and continue to pollute the atmosphere on a massive scale, we all know who they are yet we are all still boosting their economies.

Something has to give big time as at some point there will be no reversing the climate problems. More rain will ultimately mean continual flooding, habitat, homes, livelihoods and indeed lives all lost, and for what, nothing short of greed. You only have to see how beautiful and unique our world is when we see pictures taken from space, a magnificent planet, with magnificent flora and fauna.

But I don’t want to end on a gloomy note, let us also ponder the amazing scenery we have, the wildlife going about their daily business, the colours of the flowers, the bird song and smells of nature, all brought about by the seasons and sunshine. Being in the great outdoors is the one sure way to let life’s negativities drift away on the breeze, it is our time to be at one with nature, and no-one can take away those special moments.