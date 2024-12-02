Black comedy comes in many forms but surely it is at its bleakest and best with the current daily news bursts about inane TV offerings, I’m a Celeb and Strictly. Given the calamitous state of the world with the very real threat of WWIII heralded by an expert from NATO, coupled with Sweden and Germany dusting down their survival bunkers, the deliberate cynicism of the media is all too much.
Morphine TV
A journalist friend in London, a huge Strictly fan as it happens, told me to lighten up
