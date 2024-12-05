As I ran along empty C’an Repic beach in Port Soller early yesterday morning, I stopped to admire the clarity of the glass-like water. Graceful ducks and seabirds glided along with a backdrop of craggy cliffs, the old Soller lighthouse and a never-ending bale of silky blue sea. There wasn’t a yacht or human in sight and boy, did I relish the peace. This is wintertime in Mallorca and all the visitors have left. Finally, nature, local residents and the exhausted hospitality sector have time to catch their collective breath and bask in the knowledge that for four precious months, we will be able to reclaim our valley once more.
Why Mallorca needs a break from tourism
This is wintertime in Mallorca and all the visitors have left
