For an island in the Mediterranean, noise was once limited. It was an island that used to have the tag of the island of calm. Santiago Rusiñol, who described Mallorca thus, wouldn’t recognise the island nowadays.
The island of noise
For once, tourism can’t solely be blamed for the mountains’ noise
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Update: Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.