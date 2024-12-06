Jason MoorePalma06/12/2024 10:41
It is not Spain's fault, but the amount of paperwork which Brexit Britons need to live and even holiday in Spain continues to grow. The new, much-delayed European Entry/Exit system at airports and ports in the European Union will involve a sizeable amount of more paperwork for British tourists at least initially.

The new system, aimed at citizens from outside the European Union, will be introduced in the New Year. If you want to live in Spain and buy a home there is now far more paperwork since Britain left the European Union. There are even problems in obtaining the TIE residence cards for Britons since a group of scammers are busy taking up all the appointments.

Now, these problems do not only affect British citizens but others who are also from outside the European Union. For the British this new way of life is certainly causing some concern. When Britain was a member of the EU, life was relatively simple and most paperwork issues could be resolved in minutes rather than hours or even days.

I do blame the British government. I can’t understand why a bilateral deal has not been negotiated which would allow British citizens in Spain and Spanish citizens in Britain to live as if Brexit had never happened. It is probably wishful thinking on my part but it would make life much easier.