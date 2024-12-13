Prohens observes the conversation between Sagreras and Negueruela. | J. MOREY
Palma 13/12/2024 09:57Updated at 10:50
Well it appears that the parties on the left are much better at keeping their friends than those on the right. It was not long ago that the Balearics was ruled by a left-wing coalition of five different parties, from nationalists to mainstream politicians. The coalition ran the full four-year course. The parties on the right are not so lucky.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.