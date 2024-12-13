Prohens observes the conversation between Sagreras and Negueruela

Prohens observes the conversation between Sagreras and Negueruela.

Jason Moore Palma 13/12/2024 09:57
Well it appears that the parties on the left are much better at keeping their friends than those on the right. It was not long ago that the Balearics was ruled by a left-wing coalition of five different parties, from nationalists to mainstream politicians. The coalition ran the full four-year course. The parties on the right are not so lucky.

This week we witnessed the major fallout between the right-wing Partido Popular and the far-right Vox. It was a question of handbags at dawn and the two are no longer on speaking terms even though they speak a lot about each other and their scheming ways. The fallout has effectively left the islands without a government and President Marga Prohens is under pressure from her own party to call early elections.

In fact, thanks to the fallout she was forced to withdraw her budget because there was no support from Vox. My hunch is that an agreement will be reached between the two and they will kiss and make up - a truce for Christmas? If Prohens does call an election there is a distinct possibility that we will see a return of the left-wing coalition which appears to be better suited for power-sharing. The fallout from the Vox split will be felt across the islands and many councils could change hands. It is always better to have friends.