The Council of Mallorca, since assuming responsibility for tourism matters, has liked to tell us how well it is progressing in the fight against illegal holiday lets. The current lot, the PP, are clearly doing more than the last lot, PSOE. We know this because the number of inspections related to “illegal offer” from January to October more than trebled year on year. There were 3,102 inspections, yet the number of cases opened over the ten months was 179. If one is being kind by rounding up, this amounts to six per cent of all cases.
Mallorca’s six per cent tourism inspectors
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.