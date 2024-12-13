People in the Plaza de Sóller enjoying a sunny day after the intense cold of recent days. | Archives
Soller, the ‘Island within an island’ is moving into the corporate zone to the disquiet of many Sollerics. The arrival of the Jumeriah in 2010 into the locally owned hotel zone of the Soller Valley was a game changer. Now, out of 36 hotels in the local hotel federation, 19 are owned by hotel chains. Soller hotels of the past were the business developments of local farmers and entrepreneurs of the day. They were trailblazers, and many went on to buy hotels in other places and in some cases, other countries.
This sets the scene for the current angry vision where some local young people believe their birthright has been given away. Housing they might once have expected from family inheritances, have been sold. They are struggling to find affordable homes.
