Is it ever too soon for Christmas? I’m actually referencing the trimming of the festive tree, and the throwing up of bling. Well . . . for me, the answer is clearly, NO! My tree went up early November. It’s never too early for a sprinkling of some much-needed Christmas cheer!” Ever since I can remember I have always been heavily invested in the fairytale of tradition, and a devout member of ‘Team Tinsel’, forever striving to get my tree up as early as physically possible. I also have a recurring problem with the inevitable task of taking it down again once the season is spent! My fairy lights earn their keep double time, and are still blinking away through February. The trick is, I remove the Christmas baubles from my tree at the end of January, and replace them with ‘heart’ decorations to celebrate Saint Valentine. And there they hang, between twinkling lights, giving a nod to universal love until March, when sadly they definitely do come down!
