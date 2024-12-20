The 90-day rule, implemented after Brexit, directly affects British citizens who own second homes in the European Union

Jason MoorePalma 20/12/2024 09:24
The Spanish government is making it easier for foreigners to live and work in Spain. In fact up to one million non-Spaniards, living and probably working in Spain illegally, will soon be able to legalise their status. Great news! The majority of these foreigners are from South America or North Africa but it will benefit a number of Britons who have been living under the radar. But that is the only good news for Britons who are still coming to terms with life after Brexit.

The reason for this new paperwork amnesty is to help the Spanish economy and increase the labour force. What would help the Spanish economy would be the scrapping of the 90-day rule, which means that Britons can only spend 180 days in Spain in two batches of 90 days. This is a nightmare for non-resident Britons who own holiday homes in Spain which were probably purchased pre-Brexit when there was free movement.

Britons now have their own residence cards in Spain but, in some cases, they can’t be obtained because of problems with the appointment system. Immigrants are vital to the Spanish economy but so are the British and it is deeply unfair that the government helps some immigrants and makes it difficult for others. It is a great pity that Britons were not directly included in the new immigration law; it would have made life a lot easier for UK citizens. Perhaps the British government can be blamed for not negotiating directly with Spain during the years after Brexit but at the moment a new life in Spain for Britons has become a lot more complicated.