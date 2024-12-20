The 90-day rule, implemented after Brexit, directly affects British citizens who own second homes in the European Union. | Gemma Andreu
Palma 20/12/2024 09:24
The Spanish government is making it easier for foreigners to live and work in Spain. In fact up to one million non-Spaniards, living and probably working in Spain illegally, will soon be able to legalise their status. Great news! The majority of these foreigners are from South America or North Africa but it will benefit a number of Britons who have been living under the radar. But that is the only good news for Britons who are still coming to terms with life after Brexit.
