Balearic President Marga Prohens during the PP Christmas dinner

Balearic President Marga Prohens during the PP Christmas dinner. | TOMAS NONTES PALMER

Patrick CzelinskiPalma 20/12/2024 09:34
TW
0

In the face of turbulent weeks, Balearic Prime Minister Marga Prohens has acted wisely: rather than risk a certain defeat in Parliament, she withdrew the proposed 2025 budget. This move reflects a clear-headed approach amidst fragile majorities and the evident unreliability of the far-right populists. In doing so, she has sent a signal – especially with Christmas just around the corner – that the welfare of the region takes precedence over short-term political maneuvering.

In this instance, Prohens has chosen pragmatism over ideology. A budget is essential not just for advancing projects in the new year but also for providing stability and security to the citizens. Instead of engaging in ideological battles with Vox – on issues like language policy or the legacy of Franco – she has wisely focused on securing the support of the Left for a majority. To some, this may seem like political opportunism; to others, it represents a clear prioritization of the region’s needs. Without a budget, the islands face a year 2025 of stagnation – something the Balearics simply cannot afford, economically or socially.

The collapse of the budget, and the ongoing disputes between Prohens and the populist Right, reveal the weaknesses of this “quasi-coalition,” a model that has proven problematic for many regions in Spain. Vox may play the populist card, but in governance, it offers little more than obstruction. Their demands not only block progress but also jeopardize stability with their extreme positions. Should early elections be required next year, Prohens would be wise to seek a partner who will assume responsibility and enable pragmatic policymaking. The experience with Vox has shown that, while populism may win elections, it does little to foster lasting solutions.

The people of the Balearic Islands do not need partisan bickering; they need a government that will address urgent issues like housing shortages, tourism, and environmental protection with determination. Populism can win elections, but it cannot govern effectively. This is Prohens’ opportunity to establish herself as a responsible leader. By focusing on substantive policy and avoiding ideological conflicts, she could not only navigate the current crisis but also lay the groundwork for a stable future for the Balearics.