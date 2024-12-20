Balearic President Marga Prohens during the PP Christmas dinner. | TOMAS NONTES PALMER
Palma 20/12/2024 09:34
In the face of turbulent weeks, Balearic Prime Minister Marga Prohens has acted wisely: rather than risk a certain defeat in Parliament, she withdrew the proposed 2025 budget. This move reflects a clear-headed approach amidst fragile majorities and the evident unreliability of the far-right populists. In doing so, she has sent a signal – especially with Christmas just around the corner – that the welfare of the region takes precedence over short-term political maneuvering.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.