So why doesn’t Starmer put his hands up, be honest and got for it - dump Brexit? | TOLGA AKMEN / POOL
Palma20/12/2024 10:31
After Labour’s stonking victory at the summer election, it’s all gone a bit pear shaped with swathes of Britain feeling let down, to say the least, by the PM, although all the civil servants working from home and union employees will not have too much to complain about this festive season. So why doesn’t Starmer put his hands up, be honest and got for it - dump Brexit?
