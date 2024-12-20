So why doesn’t Starmer put his hands up, be honest and got for it - dump Brexit?

So why doesn’t Starmer put his hands up, be honest and got for it - dump Brexit? | TOLGA AKMEN / POOL

Humphrey CarterPalma20/12/2024 10:31
TW
0

After Labour’s stonking victory at the summer election, it’s all gone a bit pear shaped with swathes of Britain feeling let down, to say the least, by the PM, although all the civil servants working from home and union employees will not have too much to complain about this festive season. So why doesn’t Starmer put his hands up, be honest and got for it - dump Brexit?

Related news
Spanish police: fewer British fugitives.

The 90 day rule does have some positive results in Spain!

More related news

Let’s be honest, since the 2016 referendum close-call, next to nothing has been done with regard to actually implementing Brexit. As a Briton working and living in Spain it’s all been a bit of a paperwork nightmare from new ID cards to driving licences, while I know of cases where UK nationals have been refused work. And all those who thought Brexit was about getting the UK’s borders back, well that’s the best joke going to come out of a Christmas cracker this year.

So having managed to establish himself as one of the most unpopular PMs in modern history by allowing his cabinet to do everything the party said it would not, or at least never said it would, I think air miles Starmer should just go for it. Stop prancing around the sidelines and go for goal, put his cards on the table and pull the rug from under Brexit. Latest polls suggest he would win back some support, he’s got nothing to lose.