Research tells us that social norms in young children are being undermined because of early access to internet devices. | EFE
With Christmas looming just behind those smoking chimney pots, there has been recent media concern as to whether children as young as ‘five’ should be given smart-devices as Christmas prezzies! Some children as young as ‘seven’ already have their own, personal mobile phones! This to me, seems a trifle young, yet some parents argue that it makes their children contactable, delivering an assured sense of security. Just a thought, but where are these seven-year-olds off to that necessitates such remote contactability? Surely, they’re not out on the town or wandering about all on their own! If a child is where it should be at that tender young age, whether at home with a parent, or being supervised at school, the focus of contactability is surely visible and only a few metres away. The presence of a responsible adult should immediately promote instant security!
