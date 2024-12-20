The Soller Valley is all about Christmas right now - isn’t it? The angst of the crowded summer season has been put on hold for a couple of weeks while the season takes over. I would like to believe that were true, but visiting family, friends, second homeowners and random occasionals, want their information catch up. ‘What has happened about the proposed new supermarket? Where are the new car parks? Why are there still potholes in the roads? Why have most of the hotels closed down till February? Why haven’t they sorted the street lighting yet? Why are there no public toilets still?’ This list of questions becomes endless and no one person has answers. We might have opinions, but all are short on facts. Do we want to be discussing all the local shortcomings over Christmas is my question? Let’s hear it for all the great things that have been achieved since the last one! The greatest joy of all is that we are still here…
Christmas in the Soller Valley: Tradition, triumphs, and a touch of perspective
