On the 16th of December 2022, I was asked by a good friend to have a coffee with a friend of his in Portals Nous. He explained that the person I was meeting was an ex-hotelier who had become a consultant in the Tourist industry, and he was the prospective leader for the PP political party in Calvia to become the Mayor. Juan Antonio Amengual was his name and he was asking me through the radio and my blog to help push the ‘foreign voters’ into registering themselves in order that they were able to vote in the upcoming local elections in May 2023. He wasn’t pushing them to vote for him at the time but at least to get registered as the cut off to be registered was in January, 5 months before the actual elections! Juan Antonio was very clever as he knew that 30% of the population in Calvia were foreign voters and if registered to vote that would give him a better opportunity to win.
From coffee to Calvia’s transformation
Insights on leadership, tourism, and the power of voter engagement
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.