Anti-tourist messages in the centre of Palma. Numerous inscriptions appear on facades and street furniture in the old town in this file photo. | Miquel A. Cañellas
Just off the Paseo del Borne in the centre of Palma there is a large graffiti which tells tourists to go home. It is on the wall of one of the side streets and to be honest I was quite shocked that it hadn’t been cleaned off at once. I don’t know how long it has been there but you would have thought that the council would have taken action straight away. Now, a single graffiti is not going to disrupt a multi-billion industry like our tourism sector but we must be very careful about giving out the wrong message. Even those who protested against mass tourism last summer are quick to point out that tourists are welcome; it’s the so-called excessive numbers which they do not want.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Must be fake news as when in opposition the PP told us that they would clean up all the graffiti in Palma starting on day one. How's that working out?