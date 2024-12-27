Anti-tourist messages in the centre of Palma

Jason MoorePalma 27/12/2024 09:48
Just off the Paseo del Borne in the centre of Palma there is a large graffiti which tells tourists to go home. It is on the wall of one of the side streets and to be honest I was quite shocked that it hadn’t been cleaned off at once. I don’t know how long it has been there but you would have thought that the council would have taken action straight away. Now, a single graffiti is not going to disrupt a multi-billion industry like our tourism sector but we must be very careful about giving out the wrong message. Even those who protested against mass tourism last summer are quick to point out that tourists are welcome; it’s the so-called excessive numbers which they do not want.

Graffiti is a problem in Palma. It is such a shame to see one of those beautifully restored buildings in old Palma which has been attacked by the graffiti bandits. I would urge the city council to introduce stiff penalties for anyone caught spraying or painting graffiti. Also they should be held to account for the messages they write. Tourists go Home is deeply offensive not only for holidaymakers but for local residents as well.

In the same way that you could be prosecuted for writing offensive statements on social media, graffiti bandits should also be held to account for what they write. Graffiti bandits should stay at home and ponder what they are going to do with their lives not the people who are the cornerstone of the Balearic economy.