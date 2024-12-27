I read with concern that the Balearic government are open to a reduction in the working week. The Balearic vice-president and minister for economic affairs, Antoni Costa (not of Blue the boy band fame), has suggested that the regional government is open to the idea. On an island that relies heavily on tourism and with a current model that relies more or less totally on the summer. How is that going to work? Tourism provides 80% of the island’s GNP, which has affected the rapid economic growth of Palma, placing the island among the wealthier regions in Spain.
Shorter workweek for a seasonal economy in the Balearics?
Tourism provides 80% of the island’s GNP
