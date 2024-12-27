What does Musk want to gain from investing in UK politics?

What does Musk want to gain from investing in UK politics?

Humphrey Carter
Palma
27/12/2024
Respect where it’s due, but over the past decade or so I’ve found it increasingly difficult to understand what football managers and many of their players are talking about. Now I’m having the same problem with politicians. They’ve invented their own language which only they understand. That said, it doesn’t make much difference because it all amounts to very little.

And now while they all talk narrative, optics, upstreaming, red flags, double downing, emoting while a few spend their time treating politics as if it’s a day out at Thorpe Park, it has all become about getting the biggest backers to win, rather like the Premier League.

Managers come and go, as do political leaders of late, with all the focus now being on attracting power money. Kermit the Frog Farage seems set for a serious injection of cash from Musk, the South African/American whose apparently concerned about the mother country of the English language going down the drain, if Kermit is to be believed.

Should Musk invest in destructive UK politics then the other parties are going to have to try and match him. So instead of wooing voters, politicians will be running after huge investors.
Surely that is not what democracy is about or have I missed something?