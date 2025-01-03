I have never liked Gareth Southgate, the former England football manager. My loathing started when he missed a vital penalty as a player during the 1996 European soccer championships and then proceeded to cash in on his mistake by making a pizza advertisement.
You can’t be serious. Sir Gareth the second!
Since when is failure rewarded with one of the top awards in the land?
Also in News
- Traveller registration system: If Mallorca's demands are not met, the Spanish Government will be taken to court
- Fresh move to scrap new tourist registration scheme in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- The Balearics become 'Nomadland': Homelessness swallows the working class
- The EU threatens the future of Mallorca beach bars
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.