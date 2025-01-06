tunel soller

Freie Fahrt: Seit Ende 2017 gibt es die Maut am Sóller-Tunnelnicht mehr. Foto: jm Die Bauarbeiten verliefen nicht ohne Zwischenfälle. Foto: Archiv Kunstvolle Trockensteinmauer kurz hinter dem Pass (links). Mitte:Vor allem Radfahrer nutzen heute die Serpentinenstraße (im Hintergrund:das alte Gebäude der Straßenmeisterei). Rechts: Der ziemlichheruntergekommene Brunnen erinnert an den Besuch von KöniginIsabel II. auf der Insel, während dem sie die ausgebaute Straßeeinweihte. Fotos: jm | JMARTINY

Shirley RobertsSoller06/01/2025 13:49
TW
0

The statistics are about to roll in. From visitor numbers to tax evasion, someone, somewhere is compiling the figures. The nationality counts and the numbers of residents in each area, provide hours of analysis material for those who love the game. I must confess to being one of them. Statistics prove and disprove urban myths and are the basis for much fake news. Soundbite journalism will fill the headlines in the next few weeks and provide the basis for the opinions of many, who do not read on.

The figures which caught my attention this week are around the Soller Tunnel. This year we have had much publicity about the tunnel closures to facilitate the masses of drivers coming our way. When the system becomes overcrowded the barriers go down to allow the volume to disperse. This was huge news in our area and caused the busses to be late and many to have traffic jam tales.

However, the stats tell us that the majority of times the tunnel closures happened in 2024 was because of cyclists using the tunnel when they are prohibited. The barriers come down to stop the cars speeding into the cyclists who should not be there. The cyclists using the tunnel are there because they have not seen the signs and think it’s perfectly ok to use it. Others are taking their chance rather than go the long way round. They know its prohibited and hope for the best. The tunnel is monitored, and barriers are used for safety and accident prevention.

Cyclists and car breakdowns, statistically, are the major cause of the times the barriers come down and no-one can use the Soller Tunnel. A one road access is very tricky to make planning decisions on. Commuters have flocked to Soller since the tunnel was opened in 1997. This is the route which takes them to work, school and college in Palma and the outskirts. The great new bus service can only work its regular timetable if it can get through the tunnel.

The alternative is, of course, the road over the Coll Mountain with its 52-hairpin bends. This used to be the only busy road route. These days it is a road beloved of cyclists and day trippers who love the cakes at the pit stops on top of the mountain. The thrill of the downward ride makes up for the hard slog to get to the top. When the tunnel is closed overnight for maintenance, drivers are surprised to find themselves with no alternative but to use the dark mountain road. This is not for the faint hearted.

The Soller Valley is now moving into the preparations for the next party on the horizon. The celebration of New Years Eve and the welcome of 2025. The party in Soller and the Port will be loud and long, and the tram will run all night. This is a free service for this special night of the year to keep the party bubbling in both locations and keep cars off the road.

Our Sollerweb inbox is bursting with questions about the 2025 season. Friends are wanting information on hotels, restaurants, and fiestas. These are the top three subjects of interest right now. Local friends enjoying their seasonal holidays would not want my job right now. They are only just getting their energy back from the intensity of the season of 2024. They will be back and focussed when the tourist world starts up again but right now, it is family and local party time.

Sollerweb are always excited to pass on the news and answer the questions of both residents and visitors. The trends, so far, for 2025 are focussed on the exciting new restaurant openings. The Soller Valley as a foodie hub has been building for some years and a careful balance has to be struck. High end dining will always have interest from those who can afford it. The mid-price and local diner have to be catered for too. A couple of new openings has taken this on board, and this is very welcome.
Happy New Year to all. We look forward to welcoming you in the Soller Valley in 2025.